Full undercard for Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter welterweight title fight

Boxing fans will get a big slate of action Saturday night, as Terence Crawford puts his WBO welterweight title on the line against Shawn Porter. This is both fighters’ biggest bout to date and could theoretically set up a unification bout with either Yordenis Ugas or Errol Spence, Jr.

The rest of the card after Crawford-Porter isn’t packed, but there are a couple notable fights. The co-feature of the night will see Esquiva Falcao and Patrice Volny face off in an IBF middleweight eliminator. The winner of the bout will be the mandatory challenger to Gennadiy Golovkin, assuming he defeats Ryota Murata on December 29 in Japan. Falcao is a -700 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Volny is a +500 underdog.

The card also features Zhanibek Alimkhanuly putting his WBO Global middleweight title on the line against Hassan N’Dam N’jikam. Alimkhanuly is 10-0 and a -3000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the 38-5 N’Dam is +1100.

Three preliminary bouts also feature odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Featherweight Adam Lopez is a -1000 favorite against Adan Ochoa, featherweight Isaac Dogboe is a -165 favorite against Christopher Diaz, and lightweight Raymond Muratalla is a -2000 favorite against Elias Damian Araujo.

The full card airs on ESPN channels. Early prelims start on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Finally, the main card will start at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV with four fights on the slate.

Full Card for Crawford vs. Porter