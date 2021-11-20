How to watch F1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing makes its debut in Qatar this weekend for the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix. The race is replacing the previously canceled Australian Grand Prix and sets the stage for the 2023 return to a permanent track in Qatar.
The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.
Qualifying is one hour in length and broken up into three qualifying periods. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the starting grid in spots 16-20. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.
Lewis Hamilton is the favorite this race weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -105 to claim the pole and -145 to win the race. Max Verstappen follows at +145 to claim the pole and +145 to win the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix
Date: Saturday, November 20
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN
Entry list
2021 Qatar Grand Prix, entry list
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|1
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|5
|4
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|6
|5
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|7
|6
|Nikita Mazepin
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|9
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|10
|8
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|18
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|22
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|14
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|33
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|47
|17
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Scuderia Ferrari
|55
|18
|George Russell
|Williams Racing
|63
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|77
|20
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|99