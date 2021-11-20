 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix north of the capital city of Doha via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the start finish straight during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 18, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One racing makes its debut in Qatar this weekend for the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix. The race is replacing the previously canceled Australian Grand Prix and sets the stage for the 2023 return to a permanent track in Qatar.

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying is one hour in length and broken up into three qualifying periods. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the starting grid in spots 16-20. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite this race weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -105 to claim the pole and -145 to win the race. Max Verstappen follows at +145 to claim the pole and +145 to win the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, November 20
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Qatar Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99

