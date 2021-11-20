F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Qatar Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is headed to the Middle East for the final three-race stretch to close out the 2021 season. The Qatar Grand Prix makes its gran debut on Sunday at Losail International Circuit, in a town north of the capital city of Doha.

The Qatar Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The day prior, qualifying is scheduled for 9 a.m. and it will also air on ESPN2. Qualifying lasts approximately one hour and is broken up into three stages, divided by brief intermissions between each one.

The first stage of qualifying is 20 minutes and features all 20 drivers. The slowest five drivers are eliminated and slotted into spots 16-20 in the starting grid. The second stage is 15 minutes and features the remaining cars with the five slowest eliminated and slotted into spots 11-15 in the starting grid. The final stage is ten minutes and features the final ten drivers competing for pole position through the tenth spot.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to claim the pole at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen (+145), Valtteri Bottas (+600), Sergio Pérez (+1600), Charles Leclerc (+3500), and Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Pierre Gasly (all at +5000).

How to watch qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Oct 9

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list