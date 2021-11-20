F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Qatar Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is headed to the Middle East for the final three-race stretch to close out the 2021 season. The Qatar Grand Prix makes its gran debut on Sunday at Losail International Circuit, in a town north of the capital city of Doha.
The Qatar Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The day prior, qualifying is scheduled for 9 a.m. and it will also air on ESPN2. Qualifying lasts approximately one hour and is broken up into three stages, divided by brief intermissions between each one.
The first stage of qualifying is 20 minutes and features all 20 drivers. The slowest five drivers are eliminated and slotted into spots 16-20 in the starting grid. The second stage is 15 minutes and features the remaining cars with the five slowest eliminated and slotted into spots 11-15 in the starting grid. The final stage is ten minutes and features the final ten drivers competing for pole position through the tenth spot.
Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to claim the pole at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen (+145), Valtteri Bottas (+600), Sergio Pérez (+1600), Charles Leclerc (+3500), and Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Pierre Gasly (all at +5000).
Entry list
2021 Qatar Grand Prix, entry list
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|1
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|5
|4
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|6
|5
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|7
|6
|Nikita Mazepin
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|9
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|10
|8
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|18
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|22
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|14
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|33
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|47
|17
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Scuderia Ferrari
|55
|18
|George Russell
|Williams Racing
|63
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|77
|20
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|99