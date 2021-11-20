 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Qatar Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Qatar Grand Prix in Losail. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 18, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One is headed to the Middle East for the final three-race stretch to close out the 2021 season. The Qatar Grand Prix makes its gran debut on Sunday at Losail International Circuit, in a town north of the capital city of Doha.

The Qatar Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The day prior, qualifying is scheduled for 9 a.m. and it will also air on ESPN2. Qualifying lasts approximately one hour and is broken up into three stages, divided by brief intermissions between each one.

The first stage of qualifying is 20 minutes and features all 20 drivers. The slowest five drivers are eliminated and slotted into spots 16-20 in the starting grid. The second stage is 15 minutes and features the remaining cars with the five slowest eliminated and slotted into spots 11-15 in the starting grid. The final stage is ten minutes and features the final ten drivers competing for pole position through the tenth spot.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to claim the pole at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen (+145), Valtteri Bottas (+600), Sergio Pérez (+1600), Charles Leclerc (+3500), and Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Pierre Gasly (all at +5000).

How to watch qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Nov 20
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Qatar Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99

