Live updates for F1 qualifying at Qatar Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived at the Losail International Circuit this weekend for the Qatar Grand Prix. This race will take place on Sunday just north of the capital city Doha, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

This is the inaugural race in Qatar, replacing the Australian Grand Prix after that race was canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19. The Qatar Grand Prix will not run in 2022, but will return in 2023 as a permanent part of the schedule.

The day prior to Sunday’s race, we’ll get qualifying on the track. Considering this is a first time run down here, qualifying could get interesting after three practice runs. The one-hour qualifying period will take place at 9 a.m. and air on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will race for 20 minutes to secure the fastest time. After 20 minutes, five drivers will be eliminated and slotted to spots 16-20. The remaining 15 drivers will then race for 15 minutes to eliminate five more drivers for spots 11-16. The final ten drivers will then compete for the pole position.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to claim the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105 and is followed by Max Verstappen (+145), Valtteri Bottas (+600), Sergio Pérez (+1600), and Charles Leclerc (+3500).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Qatar Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.