Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

Four Top 25 teams are set to take the court at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on Saturday and Sunday for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

The participants for the two-day tourney includes No. 5 Villanova, No. 6 Purdue, No. 17 Tennessee, and No. 18 North Carolina. This is a single-elimination tournament, but losing teams will play each other in a consolation bracket.

The No. 5 Villanova Wildcats enter as the favorite, with senior Collin Gillespie back to guide a veteran team that has experience. Gillespie played 16 minutes in the 2018 national championship game, and is one of five seniors or higher for the Big East favorites.

No. 17 Tennessee looks to be one of the best defensive teams in the country already, led by freshman Kennedy Chandler and junior Olivier Nkamhoua so far. But so far they’ve only played a pair of in-state teams in Tennessee-Martin and East Tennessee State. This should be their first true test of the season.

How to watch

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPNews

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Semifinals: Saturday, November 20

Villanova vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Purdue vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Finals: Sunday, November 21



Championship: 1:00 p.m. (ABC)

Third place: 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

All times ET