The No. 23 UConn Huskies will look to cruise through the first four games of their schedule undefeated as they host the Binghamton Bearcats on Saturday, November 20th. The game will tip off at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut at noon ET.

UConn hasn’t been tested to this point of the seasons as they have crushed their first three opponents including Central Connecticut, Coppin State and Long Island. The Huskies won by an average of 46.3 points in those games, though the schedule will get tougher when they play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament next week.

Binghamton will enter Saturday’s game with a 1-2 record with a win over Sacred Heart in addition to losses to Cornell and Columbia, which took place on Wednesday in a game that went into overtime. Johnathan McGriff is the go-to guy for the Bearcats as he shot the ball exactly 17 times from the floor in every game this season.

How to watch UConn vs. Binghamton

When: Saturday, November 20th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

TV: FS2

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -28.5

Total: 138.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.