The two most interesting college basketball games of Saturday, November 20th will be a part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off, and it starts with the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats taking on the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Villanova dropped a spot in the latest AP Poll after an overtime loss to the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on the road last week, but they blew out Howard 100-81 earlier this week. Through three games, Justin Moore is the team’s leading scorer with 19 points per game and knocked down 58.8% of three-point shots early on.

Tennessee blew out UT Martin and East Tennessee State to start out the season 2-0 going into their first tough test of the season. In the most recent matchup, Olivier Nkamhoua scored 23 points in just 24 minutes of play and grabbed eight rebounds.

How to watch Villanova vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, November 20th, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ESPNews

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -2

Total: 141

The Pick

Villanova -2

There’s not a more experienced team in the country than the Main Line Cats, who already played UCLA to overtime in Pauley Pavilion, and that matters ahead of the first big game of the season for the Vols. Meanwhile Tennessee is younger, and the coaching matchup between Jay Wright and Rick Barnes might be described as chess vs. checkers. We’ll take VU here.

