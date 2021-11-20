The No. 9 Baylor Bears will get their first matchup against an opponent that could give them a challenge when they host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, November 20th. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Baylor is expected to take a step back from last year’s national championship season and while this is still a top-10 program, it will be interesting to see how they look against quality teams. The Bears are 3-0 with blowout wins over Incarnate Word, Nicholls and Central Arkansas.

Stanford will enter with a 3-1 record and won consecutive games against San Jose State and Valparaiso following their lone loss of the season against Santa Clara last week. Through four games, Harrison Ingram is scoring 14.5 points per game to lead the team.

How to watch Stanford vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, November 20th, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -14.5

Total: 141

