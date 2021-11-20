The second game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, CT, on Saturday will feature the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers taking on the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels. The winner will face the winner of Tennessee-Villanova in the championship game on Sunday while the losers will face each other in a consolation game.

Purdue (3-0) has buzzsawed its three opponents to start the year and was last seen dominating Wright State for a 96-52 blowout win on Tuesday. The Boilermakers held the Raiders to just 30.5 shooting from the field and got three different double-double performances from Trevion Williams, Zach Edey, and Caleb Furst.

North Carolina (3-0) is also unbeaten heading into Saturday but has been challenged by lesser opponents in its last two outings. The Tar Heels withstood an second-half offensive explosion by Charleston on Tuesday to come away with a 94-83 win, a game where Armando Bacot and Caleb Love combined for 46 points.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Purdue

When: Saturday, November 20 a 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: ESPNews

Where to live stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -6

Total: 153

