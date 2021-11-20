The No. 8 Texas Longhorns will be in action on Saturday when welcoming the San Jose State Spartans to Austin.

Texas (2-1) was able to shake off last week’s loss to Gonzaga by taking down Northern Colorado 62-49 on Wednesday. Tre Mitchell led the way for UT as he finished the night with 16 points and seven rebounds. The Longhorns were able to force 20 turnovers on defense.

San Jose State (1-2) suffered a tough setback on Thursday when falling 67-66 to California Baptist. CBU’s Taran Armstrong pulled the Lancers ahead with a pair of free throws with just 7.8 second left in the ballgame. The Spartans were led by Ibrahima Diallo, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

How to watch Texas vs. San Jose State

When: Saturday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Where to live stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -27

Total: 130.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.