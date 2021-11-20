Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Saturday, November 20th

As college basketball starts to pick up steam, some of the major early-season tournaments will pair some of the best programs in the sport against one another, and we’ll see a few high-profile matchups throughout the day on Saturday, November 20th.

The Hall of Fame Tip-Off is just a four-team tournament, but it will have the best two games of the day in the semifinal round on Saturday from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

All four teams are ranked inside the Top 20, and it will start out with the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats playing the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by a pair of 3-0 teams with the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers and No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels at 4:00 p.m. ET. Both games are getting the ESPNews treatment on a college football Saturday.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Saturday, November 20th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Basketball Top 25, November 20th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 PM Binghamton #23 UConn FS2 UConn -28.5 138.5 1:00 PM #5 Villanova #17 Tennessee ESPNews VU -2 141 1:00 PM Stanford #9 Baylor BIG12|ESPN+ Baylor -14.5 141 4:00 PM #18 North Carolina #6 Purdue ESPNews Purdue -6 153 6:00 PM San José State #8 Texas Longhorn Net Texas -27 130.5

