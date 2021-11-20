College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Saturday, November 20th

We’ve reached the second Saturday of the college basketball season and it’s a relatively quiet day as far as Top 25 teams being in action. It’s very much still college football season, so we’re still a ways away from college hoops taking center stage on Saturday’s. Plus with Thanksgiving next week, some teams off are traveling to their respective holiday tournaments.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, November 20th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 17 Tennessee +2

These two Top 25 teams will meet in Game 1 of the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament in Uncasville, CT, and the Vols could very well score the upset here. They’ve only played twice this season and both were dominant wins against in-state foes. Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler both put up 20 points in their season opener and Olivier Nkamhoua dropped 23 points and eight rebounds in the following game.

Meanwhile, Villanova has already suffered a Top 25 setback this season when falling to UCLA in overtime. They could be susceptible to another upset on Saturday.

No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 18 North Carolina +6

The second game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament will feature the No. 18 Tar Heels trying to take down the No. 6 Boilermakers. UNC has had a couple of close calls over the past few games but they’re showing an ability to score, averaging 90.3 points per game. If they get into a track meet with Purdue, their experience winning in close games will benefit them.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.