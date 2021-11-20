College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Sunday, November 21st

The biggest games of Sunday’s slate are taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena when the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats meet the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers face the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels. It’s hard to classify any result in those games as an upset, so it might be best to look elsewhere when trying to find the surprise results on Sunday’s slate.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for Sunday, November 21st. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Louisiana (+11.5) vs. Indiana

The Ragin Cajuns are undefeated, as are the Hoosiers. Mike Woodson is trying to revive his alma mater and faces an interesting test at home Sunday. There’s no number in front of either team in this game, so it’s hard to say whether there will be a true upset here.

Arizona (+4) vs. No. 4 Michigan

The Wildcats are not your typical blue blood this season under new head coach Tommy Lloyd. However, this will be a pro-Arizona crowd in Las Vegas. Michigan did beat UNLV, but had a tough loss to Seton Hall earlier in the week. The Wolverines will probably be more prepared for a test this time around.

