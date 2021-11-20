Miles Sanders activated from IR to play Week 11 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles will get their starting running back Miles Sanders back for Week 11, as he has been activated from I.R. and elevated to the roster, per Adam Schefter. Sanders will re-join a group of backs that are playing great at the moment and rank third-best in total rushing yards per game.

Head coach Nick Sirianni did say that Sanders will return as the starting running back, but with Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell all playing well, we can’t guarantee a huge workload for Sanders in his first game back.

The Eagles also get a tough matchup against the Saints, who have allowed just 2.78 yards per carry to opposing running backs and rank first in rush defense DVOA. For fantasy football, they make for a buzzkill for most running backs.

The best case would be to see Jordan Howard as a healthy scratch for this week, but that probably won’t happen, giving us pause in projecting a big workload for Sanders, while he also facing a tough matchup.