France vs. New Zealand All Blacks rugby live stream: How to watch test match via live online stream

The New Zealand All Blacks rugby team will officially wrap up its fall Northern Tour on Saturday, November 20 when traveling to Stade de France in Paris to face France The test match will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

This is the 62nd meeting between New Zealand and France with the All Blacks holding a 48-12-1 advantage in the all-time series. They last met in the June of 2018 during France’s tur of New Zealand. The French have not won in this series since 2009. The All Blacks are fresh off 29-20 defeat at Ireland last Saturday, just their third loss in the Irish ever. Prior to that, the All Blacks crushed Italy 47-9.

This match will air on SKY Sports & Foxtel Now internationally, while a live stream will be available in the US. You can watch this match on FloRugby, which is part of the FloSports network. A monthly subscription for the service is $30/month while an annual subscription is $150/year. The FloRugby app is available to be streamed on Android, IOS, Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV platforms.