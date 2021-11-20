Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, November 20

Saturday’s NBA slate features nine games, headlined by two Southeast division contests with the Miami Heat meeting the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets facing the Atlanta Hawks. With nine games on tap comes plenty of player prop opportunities. Here are some of the best props from Saturday’s slate.

Donovan Mitchell, over 3.5 3-pointers (+125)

Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points per game, but his shooting efficiency is not what it typically is from behind the arc. The star shooting guard is averaging 9.6 attempts from deep per game, so volume won’t be an issue here. The Kings are the perfect opponent for Mitchell to break out of his recent three-point slump. At + odds, this is a great prop to back.

Bradley Beal, over 25.5 points (-105)

Beal took a few games off for personal reasons, and is averaging 27.0 points per game in his two contests back. He scored 30 against the Heat two days ago and should be better prepared in the Saturday rematch. Back the star guard to get over this line.

John Collins, over 9.5 rebounds (+100)

The Hornets are good at giving up rebounds to opponents, ranking 27th in the league in that category. Collins is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, but only managed 5.6 per game over a recent five-game stretch before pulling down 11 in a win over the Celtics. This should be another big game for Atlanta’s power forward on the boards, and there’s also + odds on this prop.

