Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Hawks on Saturday

The Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks meet in a Southeast division showdown Saturday, with both teams trying to keep their respective winning streaks going. The Hornets have won five straight games since an overtime loss to the Lakers, while the Hawks are on a three-game winning run.

Atlanta is a 7.5-point favorite against the spread, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hawks are -280 on the moneyline while the Hornets are +255. The total is set at 227.

Hornets vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +7.5 (-115)

Both teams have been experiencing ups and downs this season, but Charlotte is not that much worse than Atlanta when it comes to the line. The Hornets might be the road team, but they are coming in playing excellent team basketball. They still might lose this game but should cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Over 227 (-115)

The reasoning behind this is simple. The Hornets rank second in points per game, while the Hawks rank 10th. On the flip side, these teams are both struggle to contain their opponents. The Hawks are 22nd in opponent points, while the Hornets are last in the association. Expect the scoreboard to keep moving and the over to hit.

