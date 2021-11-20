Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Wizards on Saturday

The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards meet in a rematch of Thursday’s game, with the Heat securing a victory in that contest. Both teams have been surprises early in this 2021-22 season, with the Heat looking like title contenders while the Wizards are proving they can compete for a playoff spot around Bradley Beal.

Miami is a 1-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Heat are -120 on the moneyline while the Wizards are +100. The total is set at 208.

Heat vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1 (-110)

This basically becomes a pick ‘em situation, so it’s best to take the better team. Miami won 112-97 Thursday and while that’s usually not a great measuring stick for what will happen, this rematch is coming 48 hours later. The Heat have more talent across the board and should be able to cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Under 208 (-115)

The total was 209 in the last game but teams are usually better prepared when the rematch comes so quickly. Miami’s defense is already one of the best in the league, and Washington is not far behind. Both teams should be able to dial up the right adjustments to keep the total under 208 in this contest.

