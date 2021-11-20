Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Trail Blazers on Saturday

The Portland Trail Blazers hope to make it three wins in a row Saturday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are starting to recover from a COVID outbreak in their camp, as Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle will be back in action. Joel Embiid is still out though, and that’s the difference in this matchup.

The Blazers are 7-point favorites against the spread and -265 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Philadelphia is +215 on the moneyline, with the total set at 216.5.

76ers vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers -7 (-105)

The 76ers are without their best player and the Trail Blazers are playing well at the moment. Portland is 7-1 at home this season, so this team is locked in when it plays in a familiar environment. It’s best to back the Blazers to cover the spread Saturday.

Over/Under: Over 216.5 (-115)

The Trail Blazers are seventh in points per game this season, and jump to third in points per game at home. Philadelphia has enough of its roster back to make this game somewhat interesting and Portland’s defense is shaky. The over is the play Saturday.

