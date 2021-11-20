Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Kings on Saturday

The Utah Jazz look to keep their winning ways going Saturday when they travel to face the struggling Sacramento Kings. Utah is establishing itself as one of the best teams in the West, while Sacramento’s aspirations of competing for a playoff spot this season are slowly crumbling.

The Jazz are 8-point favorites in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Utah is -350 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +270, with the total set at 221.5.

Jazz vs. Kings, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -8 (-105)

Utah has wins of 35 and 16 in its last two contests, so the Jazz are really clicking on both ends of the floor. Sacramento, on the other hand, has lost six of its last seven games. The Kings are really floundering at the moment, so the Jazz are a good bet to cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Under 221.5 (-110)

Both these teams do have productive offenses, with Utah ranking third in points per game and Sacramento ranking eighth. However, the Jazz do possess a strong defense and should be able to bottle up the Kings significantly. The under is the play Saturday.

