How much are Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter getting paid for Saturday’s welterweight title bout

Boxing purses can be a tough nut to crack. Sometimes the athletic commission releases information and other times second- and third-tier websites are left speculating and claiming various sources are providing the details.

And then sometimes, ESPN is able to offer something up. Welterweights Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter are meeting Saturday night to battle for Crawford’s WBO title. ESPN’s noted boxing reporter Mike Coppinger reported in September that Crawford is guaranteed upward of $6 million for the fight while Porter is set to earn at least $4 million. They likely split the PPV 60-40, so that will be money earned on top of the guaranteed purse.

In Crawford’s last fight against Kell Brook, the champ reportedly earned $3 million plus 60% of the PPV. In Porter’s last fight against Sebastian Formella, Porter reportedly $1.2 million with the PPV share unclear.

This is arguably the biggest fight in either fighter’s career. Crawford has fought some big ones, including unifying the junior welterweight division, but this might be his toughest fight to date. He’s a sizable favorite over Porter at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +500, but Porter won’t be an easy out.

The winner of this bout could face either WBA champ Yordenis Ugas or IBF and WBC champ Errol Spence, Jr. An even larger pay day awaits in either of those fights.