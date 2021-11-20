Brennan Armstrong injury: Status of Virginia quarterback for game vs. Pitt

The Virginia Cavaliers would love to have their starting quarterback on the field for a massive game against the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, November 20th. Brennan Armstrong was unavailable for last week’s 28-3 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but that game did not have as much importance as Saturday afternoon’s game will have. It has yet to be announced or reported whether Armstrong will be healthy enough to go.

Armstrong injured his ribs late in Virginia’s 66-49 loss to the BYU Cougars on October 30th and missed the Notre Dame game following the bye week. In his absence, freshman Jay Woolfolk got the start. He completed 18-of-33 passes for 196 yards with two interceptions.

The race for the ACC Coastal will likely come down to Saturday’s game as Pittsburgh would wrap up the division and clinch a spot in the conference title game with a win. Meanwhile, Virginia would move into a tie for the top spot with the head-to-head tiebreaker going into the final week of the regular season.

Armstrong brings instant offense and is a significant reason the Cavaliers are in this position. He has completed 64.3% of his passes this season for 3,557 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 271 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns on the ground.

Saturday’s game will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, and can be seen on ESPN2.

Virginia will enter as a 14.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 66.