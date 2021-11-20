Tre Turner injury: Status of Virginia Tech wide receiver for game vs. Miami

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner will be available for Saturday night’s road game against the Miami Hurricanes but while his teammates flew out on Friday, he hit the road for his travels.

Virginia Tech’s leading receiver suffered an upper body injury against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and it impacted his respiratory system. The training staff is worried air travel could make it worse.

Turner posted travel updates on his Twitter account and even made a stop at Five Guys on the way to Miami and gave the restaurant a positive review.

#DriveFor25 Big shoutout and thank you to the whole training staff for taking care of me, especially with my whole deal I’ve got going on right now (sorry) pic.twitter.com/w752Lrvhpk — Tré Turner (@tre11turner) November 18, 2021

On the season, Turner leads the Hokies with 631 receiving yards on 35 receptions and scored two touchdowns.

Virginia Tech will play their first game without head coach Justin Fuente, who was fired earlier this week. The Hokies need one more win to become bowl eligible with Miami on Saturday and a road matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers next weekend to close out the regular season.

Saturday’s game will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, and can be seen on ESPN2.

Virginia will enter as a 14.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 66.