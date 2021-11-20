Texas running back injuries: Status of Jonathon Brooks, Keilan Robinson vs. West Virginia

The second half of the Texas Longhorns season has been about as bad as it can get as head coach Steve Sarkisian attempts to change the culture surrounding the program. After a five-game losing streak, Texas needs consecutive wins just to reach a bowl game, and the Longhorns will enter Saturday’s road matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers with injuries at running back.

The team’s leading rusher Bijan Robinson was ruled out for the season after dislocating his elbow in last week’s 57-56 overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Roschon Johnson is likely to see a significant number of carries, and a couple questions were answered regarding running back depth behind him.

While Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Keilan Robinson missed last week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols, Sarkisian said he will be available. Meanwhile, freshman Jonathon Brooks won’t be able to take advantage of a potential increase in reps as he is out with a shoulder injury.

Johnson and Keilan Robinson should see plenty of the workload on Saturday. Johnson has rushed for 313 yards on 6.3 yards per carry with three touchdowns, and Keilan Robinson has 194 yards rushing on 7.2 yards per rush with a couple touchdowns.

Those two will be in charge of replicating Bijan Robinson’s success, as he has rushed for 1,127 yards on 5.8 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. Additionally, he is second on the team in receptions with 26 for 295 yards with four receiving scores.

Brooks has carried the ball in three games during his freshman season and has 21 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV, and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Longhorns are a 2.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.