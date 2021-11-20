Master Teague injury: Status of Ohio State running back for game vs. Michigan State

Update 11:30 a.m. Cornerback Sevyn Banks is also out for Ohio State today.

The fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague will be available for their big game against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon. He had missed three of the last four games with an injury but should return to the field.

On the season, Teague has played a reserve role behind Treveyon Henderson, and he has rushed for 253 yards on 45 attempts with three touchdowns over six games of action.

Without Teague last weekend, Henderson rushed for 98 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, and freshman Miyan Williams carried the ball 14 times for 117 yards in a 59-31 home win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Also for the Buckeyes, wide receiver and kick returner Emeka Egbuka will be unavailable to play against Michigan State while star cornerback Sevyn Banks is a game time decision.

Saturday’s game will get started at noon ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio and can be seen on ABC.

Ohio State is a 20-point favorite heading into Saturday’s game against Michigan State according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 69.5.