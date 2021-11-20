Quarterback Sam Howell out for North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell will not be available for their game against Wofford on Saturday. Howell will miss the first start of his career with an upper body injury, a streak of 35 consecutive starts as the team’s quarterback.

North Carolina announced Sam Howell will not dress for the game, and it remains to be seen whether we will see Jacolby Criswell or Drake Maye starting at quarterback.

Howell has completed 63.5% of his passes for 2,704 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Meanwhile, Criswell is the only other North Carolina player to throw a pass this season, and he completed both of his attempts against Georgia State on September 11th for 54 yards with a touchdown.

The Tar Heels have fallen short of expectations this season but would qualify for a bowl game with a victory on Saturday.

North Carolina is a 37-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 62.5.