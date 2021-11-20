F1 starting grid: Who has pole position and how odds moved for Qatar Grand Prix

The Qatar Grand Prix is less than 24 hours away and Lewis Hamilton has claimed the pole position for Sunday’s race. He won by half a second over Max Verstappen, who was followed by Valtteri Bottas. Those three drivers will make up the front row when the race gets going at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. The race will air on ESPN2.

Below is a rundown of the starting lineup along with opening and post-qualifying odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hamilton opened as the favorite at -140 and his dominant performance in qualifying has improved his odds to -300. Verstappen opened the week at +135 but is now +330 heading toward race day.

Hamilton and Verstappen have been running a two-horse race atop the F1 leaderboard. Verstappen is in first place for the season-long points title, holding a 14 point lead over Hamilton. Verstappen has a season-leading nine wins, but Hamilton appears to have all the momentum headed into the final three races of the season. He won last week and finished in second the previous two weeks. Strong performances in Brazil after grid penalties for the sprint and race day have likely given the driver confidence and he could still stun Verstappen and grab the points title with a strong finish.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix odds Starting Driver Opening odds Post-qualifying odds Starting Driver Opening odds Post-qualifying odds 1 Lewis Hamilton -140 -300 2 Max Verstappen +135 +330 3 Valtteri Bottas +1600 +650 4 Pierre Gasly +6500 +5000 5 Fernando Alonso +25000 +6500 6 Lando Norris +6500 +6500 7 Carlos Sainz +6500 +8000 8 Yuki Tsunoda +30000 +20000 9 Esteban Ocon +25000 +20000 10 Sebastian Vettel +25000 +20000 11 Sergio Perez +2000 +8000 12 Lance Stroll +30000 +25000 13 Charles Leclerc +5000 +25000 14 Daniel Ricciardo +10000 +25000 15 George Russell +50000 +50000 16 Kimi Raikkonen +50000 +50000 17 Nicholas Latifi +50000 +80000 18 Antonio Giovinazzi +50000 +50000 19 Mick Schumacher +50000 +80000 20 Nikita Mazepin +50000 +80000

