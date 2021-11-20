Wide receiver Jalen Nailor out for Michigan State vs. Ohio State

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans could take control of the Big Ten East with an upset victory over the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, but they will be without wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who continues to battle back from an injury.

Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press tweeted Nailor is in Columbus but not in uniform during pregame warmups.

Nailor has not played since Michigan State’s victory over the Michigan Wolverines on October 30th with a hand injury. In seven games this season, Nailor has caught 31 passes for 586 yards with six touchdowns.

Michigan State would move into a tie for the top spot in the Big Ten East with a victory, and the Spartans would be in position to advance to the conference title game if they follow it up with a victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. With a loss, the division will go to either Ohio State or Michigan.

The Spartans will enter Saturday’s game as 20-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 69.5.