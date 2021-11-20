Michigan State vs. Ohio State matchup and 2021 CFP implications of Buckeyes win

Normally we wait until the game is over to publish these, but in this case we’ll make an exception. The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are up 49-0 at halftime on the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans, so we’re going to call this one over. We write for a site associated with wagering, so we’re willing to take this bet.

For the Buckeyes, it means they could very well overtake No. 2 Alabama or No. 3 Oregon after today’s games. It’s as complete a performance as any team in college football has had this season, and that includes No. 1 Georgia. And if you seed the tournament as to who is playing the best right now, tOSU is for sure the second-best team in the country.

As for the Spartans, who have been one of the best stories of the college football season behind Mel Tucker and Kenneth Walker III: My dudes, you can’t complain about being ranked behind the No. 6 Michigan you beat by one score when you’re getting eviscerated like this. It’s over, go home, your season ends on Senior Day against Penn State next week.

You’re deserving of a New Year’s Six Bowl with a win next week, and we’ll be pulling for you there. But this is one of the biggest clunkers on a big stage we’ve seen in a long, long time.