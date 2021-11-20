Joey Bosa COVID-19 news: Chargers to activate edge rusher for Week 11

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a critical piece of their defense available in Week 11 when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The team is activating Joey Bosa off the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Ian Rapoport.

Bosa went on the COVID list four days ago reportedly as a close contact. It has been reported he is unvaccinated, so if he had tested positive he would have had to remain on the list for ten days. The fact that he came off in less than a week indicates he did not test positive.

Bosa has 5.5 sacks this season and leads the league with three strip sacks. The Chargers defense ranks ninth in adjusted sack rate. The Steelers offense ranks seventh in adjusted sack rate.