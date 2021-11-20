Did CJ Stroud improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Michigan State?

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans were going to clear things up in the Big Ten one way or another when the two teams squared off Saturday. Along with team implications, there was a Heisman storyline with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker.

The Buckeyes left no doubt as to who the superior team was in this contest, while Stroud established himself as the Heisman favorite. The freshman quarterback threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns as Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead on Michigan State in the FIRST HALF. The Buckeyes pulled their starters in the third quarter, so Stroud didn’t get the chance to build on his numbers. Not that he really needed to in what was a 56-7 final.

Stroud entered this weekend’s play at +225 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is now listed at -350, which makes him a huge favorite to win the honor.

