Did Bryce Young improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Arkansas?

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide had to sweat it out a little bit, but they successfully put down an upset bid by No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday to pull away for a 42-35 win.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young had an all-time great performance on Saturday and had multiple Heisman moments that will be played on loop from now until the ceremony in New York City in a few weeks.

Young broke the Crimson Tide’s single-game passing yards record on Saturday, completing 78% of his passes for 561 yards and five touchdowns in the victory. With his team clinging on to a six-point lead late, he launched this 40-yard bomb to Jameson Williams for the dagger.

JAMESON WILLIAMS WITH THE HAT TRICK



What an effort for the @alabamaFTBL touchdown. pic.twitter.com/hq8P07K2Ia — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

Young entered this weekend’s play at +175 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook and was listed at +140 by the final whistle. It’s looking like this will be a two-man race between him and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is the current frontrunner at -220 after delivering a spectacular performance against Michigan State on Saturday.

Both quarterbacks will have their respective rivalry games to potentially put up big numbers next weekend.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.