Manchester United set to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The board at Old Trafford has seen enough. After a 4-1 loss to relegation contenders Watford, Manchester United has decided to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer according to Fabrizio Romano. There’s consideration to make this move a “mutual parting” but that’s all optics at this point.

Solskjaer was under pressure from the moment he took over Man United, with constant talk of him getting sacked after any big defeat. However, the manager did finish third and second in his two full seasons at the helm. He also finished as a runner-up in the Europa League but failed to register a major trophy in his time. Currently, Man United is seventh in the Premier League table despite making several big transfers including Cristiano Ronaldo.

There’s no word on who Manchester United will replace Solskjaer with, and the timing of the move is tough with the team’s fifth Champions League group game coming up. With Man United at +110 to finish in the top 4 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, it was clear Solskjaer was underachieving with a talented group. After years of constant speculation, the club has finally decided to make the move.