Coastal Carolina players celebrate victory by taking on Joey Chestnut in pizza eating contest

The Chanticleers weren’t satisfied after beating Texas State Saturday, so they took on a true sporting legend.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NCAA Football: Texas State at Coastal Carolina
Texas State Bobcats linebacker Markeveon Coleman attempts a tackle on Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) in the first quarter at Brooks Stadium
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers beat Texas State 35-21 Saturday to improve to 9-2 on the season but that clearly wasn’t enough for the players. They decided they needed a bigger challenge.

Yes, you read that correctly. Coastal Carolina’s players decided to challenge competitive eating legend Joey “Jaws” Chestnut to a pizza-eating contest after the game. Chestnut went to San Jose State and was able to secure the win in the competition, although there may not have been great rules enforcement in this one.

Coastal Carolina is never going to be considered for the College Football Playoff, so this is a great way for the players to celebrate what is yet another successful season under head coach Jamey Chadwell. He’ll likely be sought after for several openings in the ACC, with Virginia Tech, Duke and Miami all seemingly set to undergo coaching changes. For now, the Chanticleers can just enjoy their wins and pizza.

