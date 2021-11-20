No. 21 Arkansas pulls off fake field goal for touchdown to cut No. 2 Alabama’s lead to 34-28

Head coach Sam Pittman and his No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks are reaching into their bag of tricks to keep pace with the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Watch them catch the Crimson Tide off guard by turning a field goal attempt into a jump pass for a touchdown.

FAKE FIELD GOAL JUMP PASS TOUCHDOWN@RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/vLwkHMiQ0F — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

As you can see, holder Reid Bauer does his best 2006 Tim Tebow impersonation by executing a perfect jump pass to tight end Blake Kern for the touchdown. It was so well executed that it drew a smirk from the loveable second-year head coach in Pittman.

This is exactly what you’d expect from an Arkansas team that is playing with house money at the end of the season. The Razorbacks have already clinched bowl eligibility with seven wins and have been generally fun since Pittman took over in Fayetteville.

A win here for Arkansas would effectively knock the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff conversation and create further chaos in the SEC West standings. Let’s see if they can pull it off.