Missouri clinches bowl eligibility with dramatic overtime victory against Florida

The Missouri Tigers pulled off an overtime victory against the Florida Gators 24-23, making Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad bowl eligible in his second season in Columbia. The Tigers did get the chance to participate in last season’s bowl slate despite having a 5-5 record, although a COVID outbreak in the program led to the game being cancelled. Drinkwitz went for a two-point conversion in overtime to secure the win Saturday.

THE 2-PT CONVERSION FOR THE WIN.



M-I-Z!

The Tigers were a 9.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook at kickoff.

The result builds even more pressure on embattled Florida head coach Dan Mullen, who has witnessed his team unravel in spectacular fashion. The Gators were within a few plays of taking down Alabama earlier in the season, which seems like a game from 10 years ago based on the last few weeks.

The Gators now need to beat Florida State next week to get to a bowl game, which seems like it won’t be enough for Mullen to keep his job. The Tigers have to feel confident about Drinkwitz’s future in Columbia, despite some questions about the team earlier in the season.

Here’s Dan Mullen’s contractual buyout courtesy of our friends at Split Zone Duo: