No. 23 Utah bullying No. 3 Oregon 28-0 at half, Ducks on upset alert

The Pac-12’s College Football Playoff chances may be going out the window tonight.

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks have been absolutely bullied in Salt Lake City by the No. 23 Utah Utes, entering the half down 28-0. Cameron Rising and the Utes offense have moved the ball well in the first half, putting up 242 yards in 18 minutes of possession time. Star running back Tavion Thomas has led with 58 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, seemingly nothing has gone right for the Ducks as two of their offensive drives have ended in missed field goals and three of them have ended in punts.

Down 21-0 with less than a minute to go, the Ducks punted it away to end the half. That didn’t work out so well.

UTAH RETURNS A PUNT RETURN FOR 6 RIGHT BEFORE HALF.



The Utes are getting 6.1 yards per play, while holding the Ducks to 1-6 on third down. This isn’t mistakes by the Ducks, in fact there hasn’t been a turnover yet. It’s just a whipping in Salt Lake City, and it’s going to take a miracle for the Pac-12 to not miss the College Football Playoff for the seventh year in a row.