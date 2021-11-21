How much will the winner of the RSM Classic win in 2021

Talor Gooch has a three-shot lead at -16 entering the final round of the RSM Classic from Sea Island, Georgia. And if the Oklahoman is able to hold on and grab his first PGA Tour victory, he’ll take home a cool $1.296 million from a prize pool of $7.2 million for the event.
The tour event is about average for a regular Tour stop with that amount, and 71 players survived to the weekend to get a piece of the cash. The winner also gets a three-year tour exemption, and this is the last chance to earn a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i, which is open to all players that won a PGA Tour sanctioned event in 2021.
Gooch’s lead is over Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz who are locked at -13. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gooch is -120 to close it, with Power +550 and Muñoz +750 to take home the trophy.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like for the prize money for the 2021 RSM Classic:
1. $1,296,000
2. $784,800
3. $496,800
4. $352,800
5. $295,200
6. $261,000
7. $243,000
8. $225,000
9. $210,600
10. $196,200
11. $181,800
12. $167,400
13. $153,000
14. $138,600
15. $131,400
16. $124,200
17. $117,000
18. $109,800
19. $102,600
20. $95,400
21. $88,200
22. $81,000
23. $75,240
24. $69,480
25. $63,720
26. $57,960
27. $55,800
28. $53,640
29. $51,480
30. $49,320
31. $47,160
32. $45,000
33. $42,840
34. $41,040
35. $39,240
36. $37,440
37. $35,640
38. $34,200
39. $32,760
40. $31,320
41. $29,880
42. $28,440
43. $27,000
44. $25,560
45. $24,120
46. $22,680
47. $21,240
48. $20,088
49. $19,080
50. $18,504
51. $18,072
52. $17,640
53. $17,352
54. $17,064
55. $16,920
56. $16,776
57. $16,632
58. $16,488
59. $16,344
60. $16,200
61. $16,056
62. $15,912
63. $15,768
64. $15,552
65. $15,480