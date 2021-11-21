How much will the winner of the RSM Classic win in 2021

Talor Gooch has a three-shot lead at -16 entering the final round of the RSM Classic from Sea Island, Georgia. And if the Oklahoman is able to hold on and grab his first PGA Tour victory, he’ll take home a cool $1.296 million from a prize pool of $7.2 million for the event.

The tour event is about average for a regular Tour stop with that amount, and 71 players survived to the weekend to get a piece of the cash. The winner also gets a three-year tour exemption, and this is the last chance to earn a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i, which is open to all players that won a PGA Tour sanctioned event in 2021.

Gooch’s lead is over Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz who are locked at -13. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gooch is -120 to close it, with Power +550 and Muñoz +750 to take home the trophy.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like for the prize money for the 2021 RSM Classic:

1. $1,296,000

2. $784,800

3. $496,800

4. $352,800

5. $295,200

6. $261,000

7. $243,000

8. $225,000

9. $210,600

10. $196,200

11. $181,800

12. $167,400

13. $153,000

14. $138,600

15. $131,400

16. $124,200

17. $117,000

18. $109,800

19. $102,600

20. $95,400

21. $88,200

22. $81,000

23. $75,240

24. $69,480

25. $63,720

26. $57,960

27. $55,800

28. $53,640

29. $51,480

30. $49,320

31. $47,160

32. $45,000

33. $42,840

34. $41,040

35. $39,240

36. $37,440

37. $35,640

38. $34,200

39. $32,760

40. $31,320

41. $29,880

42. $28,440

43. $27,000

44. $25,560

45. $24,120

46. $22,680

47. $21,240

48. $20,088

49. $19,080

50. $18,504

51. $18,072

52. $17,640

53. $17,352

54. $17,064

55. $16,920

56. $16,776

57. $16,632

58. $16,488

59. $16,344

60. $16,200

61. $16,056

62. $15,912

63. $15,768

64. $15,552

65. $15,480