Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts won their second straight game with a 23-17 scoreline over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The win sees the Colts improve to 5-5 on the season as they sit in second place in the AFC South just behind the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Wentz had a relatively quiet game, completing 22 of his 34 passes for just 180 yards. He failed to log a touchdown all game as the team didn’t rely on him to find the end zone in the air. RB Jonathan Taylor was heavily utilized on the ground as he had a season-high 21 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown, taking the pressure off of Wentz to carry the team to victory. It was still a great result for the Colts, but not fun for fantasy managers who started Wentz only to find out that he logged around just seven fantasy points. He’s only scored under 10 fantasy points one other time this season, but has averaged 17.41 overall through the 10 games he’s played.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Colts have a tough matchup against a very good Buffalo Bills defense in Week 11, and we could see Wentz struggle to put up any worthwhile fantasy numbers as a result. Keep Wentz on the bench and look elsewhere as he won’t be considered even a top-15 QB in fantasy this week.