Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Taylor Heinicke ahead of the Washington Football Team’s Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

By Derek Hryn
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) passes the ball under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) and Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the fourth quarter at FedExField.&nbsp; Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team surprised everybody last Sunday by knocking off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19. Taylor Heinicke completed 26-of-32 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown and will look to steer that composure into a Week 11 date with the Carolina Panthers.

Heinicke’s definitely gaining steam as a consistent QB2 in fantasy football. It was his third-straight game with 250-plus yards through the air, and third game this season with a passer rating over 110.00. While fantasy managers would still love to see a bit of an uptick in every scoring category — beginning with touchdowns — Heinicke’s starting to come into his own as Washington’s leader under center on a weekly basis.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Heinicke as a desperation QB2.

