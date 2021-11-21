Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team surprised everybody last Sunday by knocking off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19. Taylor Heinicke completed 26-of-32 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown and will look to steer that composure into a Week 11 date with the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke’s definitely gaining steam as a consistent QB2 in fantasy football. It was his third-straight game with 250-plus yards through the air, and third game this season with a passer rating over 110.00. While fantasy managers would still love to see a bit of an uptick in every scoring category — beginning with touchdowns — Heinicke’s starting to come into his own as Washington’s leader under center on a weekly basis.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Heinicke as a desperation QB2.