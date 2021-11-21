Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Robby Anderson has disappeared for the Carolina Panthers and his displeasure of the quarterback has been obvious and noted. The Panthers re-signed quarterback Cam Newton a week ago and he made his season debut with his old team in Week 10. Newton was put in during a goal-line formation and found Anderson for a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the game. Now, Newton has had a week to practice with the team and re-familiarize himself with his old playbook and he is getting the starting nod in their Week 11 game against the Washington Football Team. There is a glimmer of hope that Anderson could be on his way back to fantasy relevance to help teams make their playoff push.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

The touchdown that Anderson scored in Week 10 was only his third of the season. He also hasn’t had more than 57 receiving yards in a game all year. Anderson will likely benefit from the goal-line looks from Newton, but I’m not convinced Newton can throw the ball further than 15 yards down the field with any accuracy. Even with the Washington Football Team giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, I don’t know that you should trust Anderson in your lineup until you see a full game of Newton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Anderson.