Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts logged their second straight win with a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. They improve to 5-5 this season, sitting in second place in the AFC South just behind the Tennessee Titans. They’ll take on a tough Buffalo Bills team on the road in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor had a season-high 21 carries in the win over the Jags, logging 116 yards and a touchdown. He also caught six of his eight targets from QB Carson Wentz for another 10 yards. He’s now found the end zone at least once in his last seven straight games, putting up big numbers for fantasy managers who are lucky enough to have him on their roster. He’s averaged 25.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues over his last seven outings and shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to be one of the top running backs in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although the Colts will face a very good Buffalo Bills defense in Week 11, Jonathan Taylor should be started in all fantasy leagues as he’s all but guaranteed to turn in a double-digit performance.