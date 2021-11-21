Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts logged a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, marking their second straight win as they improve to 5-5 on the season. They sit in second place in the AFC South just behind the 8-2 Tennessee Titans. The Colts will take on a solid Buffalo Bills team in Week 11 on the road as they look for their sixth win.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

QB Carson Wentz didn’t do a whole lot offensively in the air as the bulk of the Colts game was played on the ground, with Jonathan Taylor rushing 21 times and seeing most of the action out of the running backs. Nyheim Hines only played 17 snaps compared to Taylor’s 52, running the ball just twice for 12 yards. He caught two of his four targets as well for another 17 yards on top of that. Hines hasn’t been able to put together many worthwhile fantasy performances this season, as he’s generally putting out under 10 fantasy points per game even in PPR leagues. It’s clear that Jonathan Taylor is the go-to RB for Indy and will continue to see the majority of carries and snaps going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Nyheim Hines isn’t worth putting in your starting lineup no matter what type of league you’re in, given his low snap count in contrast to Jonathan Taylor’s. He may be worth rostering as a handcuff for Taylor and stashing on your bench, but he shouldn’t be occupying a starting spot.