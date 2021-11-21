Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts won their second straight game with a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. They improve to 5-5 on the season so far as they sit in second place in the AFC South behind the 8-2 Titans. The Colts will take on a tough Buffalo Bills team in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

Zach Pascal saw fewer targets in Week 10 than usual, as Wentz only threw to him twice in a game where the offense moved on the ground. T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman tied for the top wideout targets on the day with five each. Jonathan Taylor logged a season-high 21 carries as the Colts pushed forward with their rushing game. Pascal totaled nine yards from his two catches in a very quiet game for the veteran receiver. It was his worst performance since Week 5 as he’s fallen down the depth chart since the return of Hilton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Colts face a rough Buffalo Bills defense in Week 11, so don’t expect Pascal to see much more action or put up bigger numbers than he did in Week 10. He’s not worth rostering in most fantasy leagues, and if he is on your roster he should be placed firmly on the bench.