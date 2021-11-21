Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts took down the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 23-17 score line in Week 10. The Colts improve to 5-5 on the season as they still sit relatively far behind the 8-2 Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. Indianapolis will face off against a tough Buffalo Bills team in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Despite most of the offensive action happening on the ground, Michael Pittman still had a good game as he caught all five of his targets for 71 yards. It’s his lowest performance throughout the last few weeks, but that’s expected when the Colts offense didn’t rely so heavily on Carson Wentz’s arm. Pittman led the team in receptions and sits at the top of the depth chart ahead of T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal, and should turn out a decent performance against the Bills.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pittman is the go-to wideout in Indianapolis and when they utilize their passing game, he’s all but guaranteed to see most of the action. He’s definitely worth a start in Week 11 even against a solid Bills defense.