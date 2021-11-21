Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts' tight end tandem of Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox find themselves as being touchdown-dependent for any sort of value in your fantasy lineups. Quarterback Carson Wentz hasn’t developed a strong rapport with either of them and he looks for them mainly in the red zone. This isn’t bad for them, but it makes it nearly impossible to predict which one is going to have the touchdown in any particular game.

On the season, Doyle has 17 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns while Alie-Cox has 15 receptions for 211 yards and four touchdowns. If you have to decide between one of them, I would go with Alie-Cox, but I hope that you don’t have to make that decision at this point in the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best defenses against fantasy positional players in all of football. they are giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. The Bills haven’t given up more than eight fantasy points to a tight end since Week 5. Inconsistent usage plus tight end dependency in a bad matchup doesn’t equal confidence for your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Doyle and Alie-Cox.