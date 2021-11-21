Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are rolling into a Week 11 date with the Indianapolis Colts, after a 45-17 win over the New York Jets last Sunday. Cole Beasley caught only two passes for 15 yards against the Jets, and is currently dealing with a rib injury that could jeopardize his status moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Beasley was quiet on a day the Buffalo offense racked up 366 yards and two scores through the air. This was the worst showing from the 32-year-old wideout since Week 5. In all fairness, he appeared in a season-low 18 percent of the offensive snaps, and only one snap in the final quarter. He is a high-end WR3 when he’s at full health, occupying the slot in one of the NFL’s best passing attacks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Still, keep Beasley on benches this week.