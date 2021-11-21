 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Cole Beasley ahead of the Buffalo Bills Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

By Derek Hryn
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs with the ball in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are rolling into a Week 11 date with the Indianapolis Colts, after a 45-17 win over the New York Jets last Sunday. Cole Beasley caught only two passes for 15 yards against the Jets, and is currently dealing with a rib injury that could jeopardize his status moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Beasley was quiet on a day the Buffalo offense racked up 366 yards and two scores through the air. This was the worst showing from the 32-year-old wideout since Week 5. In all fairness, he appeared in a season-low 18 percent of the offensive snaps, and only one snap in the final quarter. He is a high-end WR3 when he’s at full health, occupying the slot in one of the NFL’s best passing attacks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Still, keep Beasley on benches this week.

