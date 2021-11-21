Matt Breida start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets in dominating fashion 45-17 in Week 10, and even had enough time to direct four different running backs into the end zone. Matt Breida took advantage of the Jets’ lowly defensive unit, posting two touchdowns on six touches and 50 total yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Matt Breida

It’s been a rarity this season when the Bills’ pass-heavy approach has permitted even a single touchdown to a member of their backfield, let alone a quartet. It cannot be debated that Breida’s recent performance has put him on considerable streaming radar in any fantasy format ahead of Week 11.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Breida garners some warranted flex appeal, but shouldn’t be trusted until he can produce like this in back-to-back outings.