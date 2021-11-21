Zack Moss start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills returned to Super Bowl-contending form in Week 10. They pummeled the New York Jets 45-17 — forcing five turnovers and scoring four rushing touchdowns. Zack Moss only carried the football seven times for 27 yards but was able to find the end zone for the fifth time this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Moss ranks as the overall RB32 in standard fantasy leagues heading into Week 11. He’s 17th in touchdowns among all NFL running backs, and has only three games this year with double-digit rushing attempts. With upcoming matchups against the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — all top-20 run defenses — these last few outings from Moss strike some discouragement for fantasy managers.

Moss has been the primary ball carrier in the Bills backfield, but was outperformed by both Devin Singletary and Matt Breida against the Jets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Moss as a desperation flex.