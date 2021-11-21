 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Devin Singletary ahead of the Buffalo Bills Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

By Derek Hryn
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.&nbsp; Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills were the epitome of embarrassment in their Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars but pounced on their shot at redemption last Sunday in a 45-17 blowout victory over the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary notched his second touchdown of the 2021-22 campaign but is continuing to show struggles with securing the football. He fumbled for the fifth time this season (most among all current NFL running backs), and recorded double-digit fantasy points (10.9) for the first time since Week 2.

A daunting task is ahead for the 24-year-old ball carrier to carve out opportunities, as the Bills face a Colts defense that finished with 14.0 fantasy points last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Singletary is a touchdown-dependent risk play in Week 11. Bench him.

