Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills were the epitome of embarrassment in their Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars but pounced on their shot at redemption last Sunday in a 45-17 blowout victory over the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary notched his second touchdown of the 2021-22 campaign but is continuing to show struggles with securing the football. He fumbled for the fifth time this season (most among all current NFL running backs), and recorded double-digit fantasy points (10.9) for the first time since Week 2.

A daunting task is ahead for the 24-year-old ball carrier to carve out opportunities, as the Bills face a Colts defense that finished with 14.0 fantasy points last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Singletary is a touchdown-dependent risk play in Week 11. Bench him.